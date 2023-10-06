Premier location denied a healthy water system

Email

September 26

We are residents of Panorama Uno under the jurisdiction of the ayuntamiento of La Font d’En Carros, being forced in this the 21st century, to live under archaic conditions that is shameful for a first world country, our treatment by the mayor and ayuntamiento is like that of a third world citizen, having to endure an unhygienic, antiquated ‘fresh water’ system.

Our 50-year-old 1970s urbanisation, through this entire period has had its taxes collected by the town hall without provision of any basics like good roads, street lighting and worst of all a clean drinking water network, a cornerstone of human rights and civilised society.

Successive presidents have tried to engage with the mayor and failed in gaining commitment from the ‘politicos’.

The demographics of our community have changed over the last six years from properties being primarily holiday homes to increasing numbers of full time residents comprising many families with young children and retirees. We have tremendous concerns for the health of all the residents, young and old, worryingly we are aware of the health implications and dangerous nature of our current water network; it is horrifying to think that these exposed plastic pipes are leaching their poisonous chemicals into our drinking water and families with children have to endure this. It is a tragedy waiting to unfold and the ayuntamiento of La Font d’En Carros is failing its duties at every single step.

The human right to safe drinking water was first recognised by the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council as part of binding International Law in 2010. How is it that the ayuntamiento of La Font d’En Carros can deny this basic right with impunity? We have engaged with the new mayor of La Font d’En Carros since 2021, when he attended our AGM and promised that within a matter of month’s work would commence, sadly all these were just empty promises, as at present (over two years later), we are being stonewalled.

We the residents of Panorama Uno, are the 1 in 4 people around the world that lack a safely managed water system, with our basic human rights openly flouted, with everyone’s health being jeopardised daily. The Ministerio de Sanidad, that is responsible for the quality of water states that 100% of public tap water in Spain is drinkable, we beg to differ.

I am attaching a couple of photographs to show our obviously visible surface water pipes, these heat our water in the warmer months to such a degree that it is undrinkable straight from the tap and even unusable for bathing, we all buy bottled drinking water realising the risk posed presently.

What sticks in our throat is that our neighbours in Tossal Gros have all the benefits of a managed water system, street lights, paved roads and regular maintenance of their forest, yet we are being denied these, having been ignored for 50 years.

We, the owners on Urb. Panorama Uno, would like to hear from similar urbanisations that successfully challenged and resolved their clean water problem, the steps you took and support you received from organisations to achieve this resolution. We thank you in advance for your helpful information, I attach my email: bwanadee @icloud.com

Dhirendra Devlia