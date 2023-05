PM Pedro Sánchez rolled the dice on Monday and called a general election for July 23.

The surprise move follows his Socialist party’s (PSOE) poor showing in the regional and local elections on Sunday.

Sr Sánchez will be hoping that the fear of a scenario in which the conservative Partido Popular (PP) would need the support of far-right party Vox to govern the country, would be enough to galvanise voters on the left and political centre.

