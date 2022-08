The regional government is aiming to ‘reduce the density’ of populations of wild boar and Barbary sheep.

The action will take place in five natural parks – three of which are in Alicante province, Marjal de Pego-Oliva, Font Roja and Sierra de Mariola – as well as the Prat de Cabanes-Torreblanca and the Desert de les Palmes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News