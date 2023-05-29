The Partido Popular (PP) won Sunday’s regional election, bringing the eight-year reign of the leftist coalition in the Valencia government to an end.

However, their leader Carlos Mazon would need the support of far-right party Vox to gain an absolute majority in the regional parliament.

In the local elections there were wins for the PP in Torrevieja and Benidorm, while the Socialist party (PSOE) held Alfaz del Pi but will need to form a coalition to rule again in Denia.

Read about the results in your town and negotiations for pacts in Friday’s Costa Blanca News