Saharawi children take their message to Valencia city council

REFUGEE Saharawi children took their message to the Mayor of Valencia and other councillors last week.

A group of around 25 boys and girls who are in the Valencia region as part of the Vacaciones en Paz (Holidays in Peace) programme were welcomed in the Salon de Cristal by the Mayor, Joan Ribó and other councillors, including the Councillor for Cooperation and Migration, Maite Ibáñez on July 24.

Ribó, who himself has positive memories about being a host family, spoke about solidarity between the people of Valencia and the people of Western Sahara, pointing out that Valencia is twinned with the Western Sahara town of Auserd.

