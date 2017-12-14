Property sales rise

FIGURES released by the Ministry of Public Works show that between January and September this year, 29,599 properties were purchased in the province, totalling €3,436 million in sales.

The latest data show a 14.5% increase in the total number of registered property transactions throughout the province over the same period in 2016, when 26,173 property sales were recorded, totalling €2,999m. These are the best results since 2008.

