FIGURES released by the Ministry of Public Works show that between January and September this year, 29,599 properties were purchased in the province, totalling €3,436 million in sales.
The latest data show a 14.5% increase in the total number of registered property transactions throughout the province over the same period in 2016, when 26,173 property sales were recorded, totalling €2,999m. These are the best results since 2008.
Property sales rise
