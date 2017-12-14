A misleading report that appeared in the UK tabloids and that was also printed by a local free newspaper regarding new procedures for obtaining emergency travel documents from the British consulates and embassies has been clarified to Costa Blanca News by the Vice Consul in Alicante, Sara Munsterhjelm.
The new trial procedures only affect certain countries and do not include mainland Spain.
No changes to emergency travel document procedure
