Pension boost from Britons in Spain

BRITISH pensioners in Spain will continue to have their annual pension rise, the UK’s department for work and pensions (DWP) announced this week.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, UK state pensioners living in the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland by December 31 this year will still have their UK State Pensions increased each year in line with those in the UK, they explained.

