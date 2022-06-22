Bid to halt skyscrapers

TORREVIEJA’S Green party (Los Verdes) has submitted objections to the scheme to construct three 29-storey apartment blocks on the ‘Campico de San Mames’ – the zone behind the Marina Internacional and next to the Acequión channel which links the salt lake to the sea.

Plans have already been presented to build two similar tower blocks on the other side of the channel, behind the Doña Sinforosa park.

Party spokesman Israel Muñoz said that the period for public objections had been opened ‘even though residents haven’t been told about it’.

He noted that his party was ‘absolutely against’ this model of town planning which is ‘completely outdated’ and ‘has nothing to do with how we should be seeing the future of Torrevieja’.