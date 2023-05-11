Pay deal set to avert strikes

Employers’ representatives and the country’s two main unions – UGT and CCOO – have come to an agreement over pay which is set to avert a wave of threatened strikes.

The deal signed by the national confederation of business associations (CEOE) on behalf of its members will see workers’ salaries rise by 10% over the next three years, with room for additional increases if inflation remains sky high.

The spectre of an autumn of discontent appears to have died with the vital accord.

