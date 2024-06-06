Rare species may be recovering in Mar Menor

The first dives to monitor seahorses and fan mussels in the Mar Menor has found dozens of young examples, raising hopes for the conservation of these emblematic species in the lagoon.

The discovery was called ‘extraordinary’ by regional councillor for the environment Juan María Vázquez on World Environment Day (June 5).

He credited ‘the improvement of the environmental quality in these waters, which is enabling more individuals to be observed and species to recover’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News