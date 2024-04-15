There is an ‘extreme’ risk of forest fires starting in the Valencia region today (Monday), according to the regional emergency services.

The dry conditions and high temperatures for the time of year mean that the countryside has been placed on alert.

A bulletin is published each morning advising of the risk of fire in all the areas of the region, taking into account the meteorological conditions and other factors.

Full report on the fires that have been affecting Alicante province in Friday’s Costa Blanca News