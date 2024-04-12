Painkiller under investigation

A painkiller banned in 40 countries but widely used in Spain is under legal investigation following a six-year campaign by a Jávea-based medical interpreter.

The National Court prosecution service has opened an inquiry in response to a claim filed by the patients’ ombudsman on behalf of the association ADAF, set up by Cristina García del Campo, who represents the families of residents who have become seriously ill or, in some cases, died after being prescribed Metamizol – retailed in Spain as Nolotil.