Mystery surrounds hotel death fall

A BRITISH national from London, on holiday with a group of men, lost his life on Saturday afternoon at the Hotel Levante Club in the Rincon de Loix.

Somehow – yet to be determined, he managed to make his way into a restricted area – air vents and cooling room above the restaurant on the third floor, where he fell backwards, landing on the glass triangular roofing along the side of the hotel.

