Free oranges? Help yourself!

A FARMER in Benidoleig is giving his oranges away free to whoever wants to pick them as harvesting the fruit costs him more than he earns from their sale.
Pepe Cervera says ‘neither the regional governnment nor the ministry of agriculture cares’ about Marina Alta smallholders, who ‘get no support’ and end up ceasing their trade and selling the land.

