Llíber town hall has vowed to process the MIT licences which are necessary to legalise homes built on rustic land in the municipality.

The move is set to bring an end to the 20-year nightmare of homeowners – many of whom are Britons.

Following meetings this week which clinched an undertaking from the local authority to move the process to a rapid conclusion, the residents stated that it was ‘the most important day in the history of Llíber’.

