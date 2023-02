Following on from last week’s summit between the Guardia Civil and local police in response to a wave of break-ins in Rojales, Benijófar and Fomentera del Segura, a suspect has now been arrested.

A 32-year-old Spanish man, with a lengthy police record, was put before a court in Orihuela accused of burgling 23 homes and has been remanded in custody until his trial, reported a Guardia Civil spokesman on Wednesday.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News