Low fare high-speed train (AVE) company Ouigo will start offering services between Alicante and Madrid from the second quarter of this year.

Director general Hélène Valenzuela made the announcement after meeting with provincial government president Carlos Mazón on Monday.

It is the second private operator to announce a cut price AVE on this line, after competitor Iryo said in December its trains would start from June 2.

