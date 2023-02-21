Ghetto drug clans broken up

The National Police reported that they have broken up the criminal network that has been controlling heroin and cocaine dealing in the deprived Palmerales neighbourhood of Elche city for at least the last two years.

In a major operation with air support and several specialised police units, officers have arrested 15 people and raided 10 addresses, shutting down the so-called ‘smokehouses’ that were being used to take drugs in, and seizing various illegal substances, weapons and cash.

