Man charged with child abuse in Los Gallardos

Suspect handed a restraining order but is released on bail

0
20
The village of Los Gallardos has been rocked by allegations of sex abuse involving a pensioner

By David Jackson

A 73-year-old resident of Los Gallardos was arrested last week on charges of abusing a young mentally handicapped girl.

A third person, understood to be a teenage friend of the victim, is also under investigation for allegedly accepting money to ignore the abuse.

Costa Almería News understands that this third person commented upon the abuse on social media, an action which alerted the parents of the victim to the situation.

The posts have since been deleted. The arrested man has been released on bail and is not allowed contact with anyone involved in the investigation.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here