National Police have dismantled one of the largest indoor marijuana plantations ever discovered in Alicante province, with more than 6,000 plants in a warehouse of over 1,100 square metres in Algorfa.

A force spokesman explained that the operation made six arrests and broke up a gang led by Chinese nationals which operated from different places around the province, including Jávea and Crevillente.

