A drought emergency will be declared in the Segura river basin – but not until March 1, revealed CHS river and water authority president, Mario Urrea.

The reservoirs – which serve the south of Alicante province and Murcia region – are currently at 18% of total capacity.

Sr Urrea said there is no threat to household tap water at this stage – but supply to farmers will be cut.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News