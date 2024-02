The Palacio de los Marqueses de Fontalba stately home in Jacarilla is going to be restored with over €1 million from the provincial government.

Describing the building as ‘a singular construction which dates from the beginning of the 20th century, deputy for architecture Carmen Sellés visited with local mayor Andrés Moñino.

The project will enable these premises to be opened to the public and host ceremonies and events, she said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News