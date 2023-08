One man was left dead and two others were seriously injured in a knife fight at a property in Torreta III urbanisation in Torrevieja in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to state news agency EFE, a 40-year-old Dutchman was killed in the incident.

A Briton, aged 40, and a Finn, aged 48, are being treated in Torrevieja hospital for their injuries.

