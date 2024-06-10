Lifeline for the Iberian Lynx

The population of the Iberian lynx has passed the figure of 2,000, according to the latest figures provided by the government.

The ministry for the ecological transition explained that the threat of extinction for this unique species is ‘progressively being reduced’.

The population of the Iberian lynx had dwindled to less than 50 mature individuals in 2002, throwing the survival of the emblematic cat into doubt.

However, a herculean effort involving the EU and conservationists brought the lynx back from the brink.

