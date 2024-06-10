Bringing back the bearded vulture

Three young bearded vultures (Gypaetus barbatus) – also known as the lammergeyer – have been released as part of a reintroduction programme at the Tinença de Benifassà natural park in Castellón.

The bid to bring this endangered bird back to the Valencia region started in 2018 and is proving to be a success.

Director for the environment in Valencia, Raúl Mérida explained that the young birds had been born in captivity in a special centre in the Sierra de Cazorla in Andalucía and other European countries.

