Torrevieja town hall is set to fork out €8.4 million to renovate the Dique de Levante pier.

The contract for the overhaul has been put out to tender after the conditions were approved by the council board.

Councillor for urban services, Sandra Sánchez said it will be an ‘integral’ rework of the boardwalk which is in a poor condition due to heavy use and the erosion caused by sea storms and the saline environment.

