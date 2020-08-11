Theme parks’ season to end early

Theme parks Aqualandia and Mundomar, that only reopened on July 3 following the coronavirus lockdown, have announced they will be closing their doors for the season on Sunday, August 23.

The parks’ management issued a statement that due to a lack of visitors, keeping the parks open was unsustainable and with regret they would be finishing their 2020 season early. Many have been left disappointed at the decision which has undoubtedly been influenced by the lack of British holidaymakers following the introduction of the UK’s 14-day quarantine ruling.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper