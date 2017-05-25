Anger over missing Alzheimer’s sufferer

Relatives critical of search operation for pensioner who was last seen in Níjar care home

By Richard Torné

Relatives of a 67-year-old Níjar man who went missing last Thursday (May 18) have criticised the authorities for not launching a search earlier.

Alzheimer’s sufferer Francisco Soto was last seen at about 9.15pm at the care home where he resides. At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt, a white T-shirt and black, track-suit bottoms. According to reports, he was not carrying a mobile or any ID.

A co-ordinated search involving the Guardia Civil, local police, civil protection volunteers, sniffer dogs and a helicopter was launched on Saturday morning to comb nearby roads and countryside, as well as an industrial estate.

But relatives of Sr Soto have complained about the timing of the search and say they have given up all hope of finding him alive.