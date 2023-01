Benidorm town hall ready is to put out a €24.5 million contract out to tender for the running of the bus station and commercial centre located at the top of Avenida Europa, near to the AP-7 motorway junction.

The contract will run for a period of 26 years, 10 months and eight days and will include a list of technical works that need to be carried out to the centre, which has fallen into disrepair.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News