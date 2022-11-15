‘Largest suppliers of hashish ever known’ taken down

The security forces have ‘totally dismantled’ a criminal organisation pinpointed as being the biggest ever smugglers of hashish into Spain, who also shipped large quantities of cocaine.

Europol, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and security forces from the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Turkey were all involved in the operation, named MVRAND.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil noted that they had arrested the last 10 suspected members of the gang during the second phase of the investigation.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News