Suspected jihadist detained

0
18

A tip-off from the Moroccan authorities led to a man being arrested in Murcia region on suspicion of collaborating with a terrorist organisation and self-indoctrination in terrorism.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.