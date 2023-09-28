Vital storm drain project launched

A contract to resolve flooding every time it rains heavily in one of the worst affected points of Orihuela Costa has finally been put out to tender by the town hall.

A steep dip in the section of the San Miguel road at the bottom of Calle Mariano Torregrosa regularly fills with water, blocking the main artery between the coast and inland, as well as one end of the residential street and access to two restaurants opposite, often trapping vehicles which are parked there or try to make it through water that is deeper than it looks.

