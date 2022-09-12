King Felipe remembers his ‘aunt Lilibeth’

King Felipe was one of the first to write a message in the book of condolence which has been set up at the British Embassy in Madrid to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The Embassy noted that condolence books will be ‘open for the general public to sign at the Embassy and all Posts’, including Madrid, Alicante (consulate), Barcelona, Bilbao, Ibiza, Las Palmas, Malaga, Palma and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In Madrid the book is open from 10.00 to 16.00, including weekends.

In all other locations, the books will be open from 10.00 to 15.00, including weekends.

The Embassy stated: “You do not need to make an appointment, but please ensure you bring with you some form of identification and comply with security measures in place.”

