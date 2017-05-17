Jávea brings private prosecution over cyclists’ deaths

JÁVEA local authority will bring a private prosecution against the drunk- and drug-fuelled driver who killed three cyclists from TriLlebeig triathlon club and left two seriously injured in hospital.

Given the huge impact on the local community, Jávea council is not willing to let the matter lie and will apply to the court in Gandia (La Safor, Valencia province) to prosecute Mavi Sánchez Vaquero, 28, who ploughed into the group of six cyclists on the N-332 in Oliva after veering over to the wrong side of the road.

