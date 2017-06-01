ITV’s Chris Choi reporting… from Benidorm

0
169

‘STAYING Safe on Holiday’ is the key message which Chris Choi, Consumer Editor for ITN News, is focusing on for the ITV Tonight series.
A small crew accompanied him and spent two days filming in Benidorm, arriving on Tuesday night.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here