Ecologist association Greenpeace has applauded the government’s reform plan for the national coast law (Ley de Costas) saying it will ‘remove the carte blanche that had been given to destroy the coast’.

According to Greenpeace, the changes brought in to the regulations in 2013 by the previous Partido Popular (PP) government had ‘left the coast unprotected’.

