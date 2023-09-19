It’s time to end this horror

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the government would continue to do everything in its power to ‘end this horror’ after three women were allegedly killed by their partners

“Three women killed in two days – three families broken by macho violence,” he said.

The government’s official delegate against gender violence, Victoria Rosell confirmed on Monday that the investigations into the killings of three women – in Orihuela, Cieza (Murcia) and Castellón de la Plana – are being treated as cases of macho violence.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News