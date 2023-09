Alicante firefighters lamented that they have not been able to find any survivors of the Libya flooding disaster.

“We have given it everything during interminably long days but it has not been possible to locate any living people,” a spokesperson for the volunteers said on Monday.

Members of the provincial fire brigade’s special rescue team (GER) had flown out to the Mediterranean country on September 13 to take part in the effort to find survivors.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News