A holiday home rental scam has been uncovered by Guardia Civil, who have cleared up 128 frauds and made 29 arrests in simultaneous raids in 18 provinces, including Alicante.

Officers also investigated 13 more people, and are analysing numerous computers, electronic devices and documents seized from the home used by the ringleaders, as they believe the number of victims could be much higher.

Full report in Costa Blanca News (in the shops on Thursday this week)