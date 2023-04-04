Health resort bid for old salt industry complex

Torrevieja town hall has given more details on its proposal to turn disused buildings at the salt works into a spa resort.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said their principal goal is to ‘position the salt works’ as a health tourism facility, while ‘protecting and preserving’ the historic complex.

A salt hydrotherapy centre would be set up around the old decanting pools used by the industry, which the council assures could be used a ‘bathing zone in salt water, as well as a mud therapy area’.

