March 6

Now I’ve seen it all. Warning lights at the edge of zebra crossings so that phone users looking down at their phones don’t get run over.

What about banning the use of looking at mobiles whilst walking, thereby not only saving their own lives but also the fear of being knocked over by somebody not looking where they are going.

I would be very angry if I thought that money was being spent by my local council on this project when there are so many other desperate causes.

NB