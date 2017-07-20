GIVING a controversial green light to new high-rise development in a Costa Blanca resort is part of a delicate environmental balancing act, claim politicians.
Calpe town hall has received a 250–signature petition demanding there should be no building on land north of the protected salt lake Las Salinas – home to visiting flamingos – and a demonstration is planned for tomorrow (Saturday).
High rise debate
