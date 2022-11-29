European super cartel taken down in six countries

Coordinated raids have been carried out across Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), targeting both the command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.

A total of 49 suspects have been arrested, including a British drug baron.

Drug lords considered ‘high-value targets’ had come together to form what was known as a ‘super cartel’ which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, according to Europol.

Spain’s ministry for the interior said it was the Guardia Civil which brought down the gang, with an operation that took place in Málaga, Madrid and Barcelona – and France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Dubai – with the help of the police forces in those countries, and the support of Europol, the US’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA)

The NCA commented: “We helped our Spanish counterparts to target a British man who was one of the crime group’s key players.

“We will continue to offer any support we can to assist the Spanish Guardia Civil investigation.”

