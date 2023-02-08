Helping out in the earthquake disaster

An Alicante firefighter forms part of a team which travelled to Turkey on Tuesday to help in the search for survivors from the devastating earthquakes.

More than 9,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed in the magnitude 7.8 quake which was followed hours later by a second tremor that was almost as powerful, bringing down thousands of buildings.

Sr Pérez was accompanied by sniffer dog Titán – and they will take part in the search for people buried under the rubble.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News