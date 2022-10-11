Bid to improve the budget

Anger has flared in Alicante after the province was left out in the cold in the state infrastructure spend for 2023.

Provincial Socialist party (PSOE) chiefs will work with regional president Ximo Puig to include important schemes for Alicante in next year’s state budget after the province was largely ignored in the draft project presented in parliament.

A total of €12.6 billion has been set aside for infrastructure projects in Spain but just €160 million was allocated for Alicante province.

