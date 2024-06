Benidorm town hall has launched a pioneering initiative to promote the circular economy on its beaches, giving new life to beach paraphernalia from tourists who come and go during the high season.

Mayor Toni Pérez said beachgoers will be able to leave mats, sun lungerss, floats, umbrellas, buckets, shovels, boards or other items in good condition at the end of their holiday so that other tourists can reuse them.

