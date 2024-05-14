Get ready for the EU’s new Entry Exit System, says Embassy

The British Embassy is urging all Britons who live in Spain and are still in possession of a ‘green certificate’ to apply for the TIE identity card before the EU’s new Entry Exit System comes into force.

British Ambassador Hugh Elliott said: “It’s really important that any British person who lives in Spain gets the TIE – not only because it is the most durable and dependable way to prove your rights in Spain, but also to avoid disruption at the border when the EU’s Entry Exit Scheme comes into force.”

According to the Embassy, the EU’s new Entry Exit System (EES) is expected to be implemented this autumn.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News