Wind farms awaiting the green light

SEVEN renewable energy installations in Castellón province have been at a standstill for several months as they await the green light from the regional government to become operational.

The five wind farms that are meant to be producing clean energy in the Els Ports district have been waiting for an environmental, territorial and energetic assessment since January. When they are given the green light, they will produce 132 additional megawatts of energy, thanks to 44 wind turbines.

