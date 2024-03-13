Long-awaited park set to open this weekend

Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón announced on his Facebook page that the long-awaited park constructed at the entrance to La Siesta urbanisation will be inaugurated on Saturday (March 16).

The park area covers some 40,000 square metres and includes a pump track, padel courts, five-a-side football, dog agility zones and more.

Some residents have raised concerns about the additional traffic that will be generated at the entrance to La Siesta and El Chaparral urbanisations – an area which is already congested and where accidents have occurred.

